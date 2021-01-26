Ever since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz debuted their Instagram Live show Verzuz last year, fans have been suggesting potential match-ups. One of the most frequently requested Verzuz is a stream with Justin Timberlake facing Usher, and Timbaland says that even Drake has been asking for it. In an appearance on Jalen & Jacoby on ESPN, the legendary producer revealed that Drizzy has been hitting him up with suggestions for Verzuz, too.

"Yes, we know," Timbaland said with a laugh upon hearing the suggestion that Usher and Justin Timberlake should take part in a Verzuz. "It's so funny, Drake hit me up too about it, too. He said, 'We gotta make that happen.' I said, 'Soon to come. Soon to come.'" It was also suggested to Swizz and Timbaland that Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott would make for an entertaining match-up, to which he said it'd be "the best party that could ever happen on Verzuz."

During the same appearance on Jalen & Jacoby earlier last week, Swizz suggested that his dream match-up would have been between 2Pac and the Notorious B.I.G., which he says he's been trying to figure out how to do "in a way that the people are gon' love it." Timbaland, for what it's worth, said that he's already "got the idea" for that, so it's a possibility for the next season of Verzuz. As for JT and Usher, we'll have to wait and see if Drake managed to make it happen or not.

