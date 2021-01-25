SZA's "Good Days," which dropped back in December and features Jacob Collier, was immediately made the subject of fan-shared remix requests upon its release.

Over the weekend, SZA responded to a request specifically asking for a Frank Ocean-featuring version of the track. The request in question, though not the only one of its kind, saw a fan earlier this month joking that such a version of the song boasted the potential to "literally cure" coronavirus:

In a since-expired update to her Instagram Story, SZA shared the tweet above, adding "I'mma ask lol." Notably, she also included some fitting emoji:

In recent days, SZA has launched a hotline called Goodline, described as "a space for everyone" that's "apocalypse-approved." In addition to giving fans the chance of talking with the artist, the service includes custom meditations and other resources. Shortly after announcing the project, SZA reported more than 60,000 calls had come in.

SZA's Ctrl, the Top Dawg artist's debut studio album, arrived more than three years ago. Though nothing specific has been announced regarding a timeline, many expect that the follow-up is indeed on the horizon. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, SZA revealed she's been "making all different types of shit every day from different places in my spirit."