ASAP Rocky, fresh off a series of AWGE-expanding fashion projects, is featured on a new song from Slowthai.

"Mazza" is taken from the British artist's upcoming TYRON album.

In a recent Instagram note detailing what inspired his new album, Slowthai let fans know that the 14-track project was written during "a difficult time" in his life.

"I hope this album can be the light if you're in the dark, and to know you're not alone," he said in November. "It's okay to be yourself, fuck everything else. Learn, grow, aim to be better than you were yesterday."

In a statement shared to Twitter on Tuesday shortly before the "Mazza" drop, Slowthai revealed he and his team recently had a discussion about possibly pushing TYRON back due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Ultimately, however, he decided to stick to the plan with the hopes that these songs can serve as a helpful "distraction amongst the chaos."

Stream "Mazza" below. The song, boasting production from Slowthai and SAMO, first premiered on Tuesday via Annie Mac's Hottest Record show. The official video is due later this week.

TYRON is out Feb. 5 Also included on the tracklist (which is split it into two "discs" thematically) are the previously released "Feel Away" with James Blake and Mount Kimble, as well as "NHS." Skepta, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, and Deb Never also show up on the Method/AWGE/Interscope release.