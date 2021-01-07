Saweetie has shared her girl anthem “Best Friends” with Doja Cat, along with a video.

In the visual—which also stars King Bach—we see the pair trade verses at the pool and the strip club, while also shopping and cruising in their whip. Outfitted in matching levels of glam and drip, Saweetie serves an earworm of a hook: “That’s my best friend, she a real bad b*tch / Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft”—while Doja lays down her own quick raps: “If she ride for me, she don’t need a key.”

“Best Friends” is a prelude to the release of Saweetie's debut album Pretty B*tch Music, and follows the arrival of Saweetie’s Jhené Aiko-supported single “Back to the Streets” and the Bay Area rapper’s “Tap In” remix with DaBaby, Post Malone, and Jack Harlow.

Prior to the release of "Best Friends," Saweetie responded to Ceraadi after the musical duo accused her of stealing the concept for it.

Watch the Dave Meyers-directed video for “Best Friends” at the top and grab the song on streaming here. Saweetie recently rang in the New Year with a special performance for the Budlight Seltzer Sessions NYE event, which you can check out below.