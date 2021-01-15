The late Pop Smoke dominated the charts in 2020, and now his estate is revisiting where his rise began with the original "Meet the Woo" music video.

The title track from the rapper's debut mixtape, which only arrived in 2019, previously received a video, but the newly released clip was the original. Featuring the late artist as he's surrounded by friends and family, the minimal clip was shot by GoddyGoddy and makes it clear why Pop was one of Brooklyn's most promising MCs.

The visual ends with a preview of a "PTSD" video, a track which also showed up on Pop's debut tape.

Watch "Meet the Woo" above.

This story is being updated.