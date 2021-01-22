Peewee Longway and Cassius Jay have dropped off their new collaborative effort, the 17-track mixtape Longway Sinatra 2.

The new project includes singles “Pink Salmon” and “Anxious,” as well as a number of features from fellow emcees Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Blac Youngsta, Tee Grizzley, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and more. The project gets its title from Longway's name and Cassius’s nickname, Trap Sinatra. Longway Sinatra 2 is also the follow-up to the set’s first installment from 2016, Longway Sinatra. That tape boasted features from Offset, E-40, and TK Kravitz.

Listen to the series' second chapter below.