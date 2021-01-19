Last year, it emerged that disgraced Doncaster producer and MC MistaKay—real name Kieran Cunliffe—had been arrested and charged with a series of disturbing child sex offences.

A hearing was held at Lewes Crown Court in last month where Cunliffe admitted to two counts of making indecent images of a child and possession of indecent images, but he has since admitted to even more charges.

On Friday (January 15), Cunliffe appeared via video link from HMP Doncaster at a hearing in Sheffield Crown Court where he admitted to three counts of sexual assault, as well as another more serious count of assault, one count of taking an indecent photograph of a minor, and a final count of distributing the photograph.

The charges in question, which date back to 2017, relate to a single victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons. Cunliffe had previously denied 10 charges of abuse against the girl.

Cunliffe is now due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on February 26.