The most recent Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole garnered a large reception after fans had been anxiously waiting to watch the matchup for weeks after two unexpected delays. 21 Savage was one of those fans, as the rapper tuned in with the other 1.1 million viewers to watch the event.

Like the rest of us, 21 was enjoying every throwback hit during the battle, singing along to all of the classic records that Ashanti and Keyshia had on the table. His hilarious vocals would catch the attention of many, including Missy Elliott who gave him props for trying to hit those high notes and even rapping along to her own lyrics on Keyshia's "Let It Go."

Given 21's apparent love for the track, a fan even asked Missy if she'd ever want to collab with 21, to which Missy responded "Most def."

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole's Verzuz battle came with memorable moments all around, including a world of hilarious reactions from fans who commented on everything from Keyshia Cole's tardiness to the battle of the Doritos propped up in Ashanti and Keyshia's live settings.

Regardless of the delay, the battle still lived up to the hype and could hopefully yield a Missy Elliot and 21 Savage track as well.