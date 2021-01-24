Master P has announced his latest business endeavor: supercars.

The New Orleans rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he’s working with former Tesla engineer Richard Patterson to develop the next era of supercars called Trion Supercars. With the company, P could be running the first Black-owned company of its kind, and the first Black-owned supercar manufacturer in the U.S.

“#RichardPatterson CEO of Trion, the first black-owned supercar manufacturer in America. He is a former engineer at Tesla, designing the Model S from scratch. He also designed the landing gear on the Boeing 777 and the folding seats system in the Dodge Minivan," P wrote.

He continued, "Mr. Patterson has went on to create his own supercar the Nemesis RR, adding diversity in the automotive industry and empowering a culture of dreamers... In addition to the Nemesis RR models, Trion Supercars is currently in the process of creating affordable luxury suvs and cars for the masses. www.TrionSuperCars.com."

P also called Patterson a “genius” in a statement, per HotNewHipHop. “He has created the blueprint for the next era of supercars. It’s time for us to change the narrative for our culture by offering economic empowerment with this partnership…The Nemesis RR is about the superb performance, head-turning appearance, and technical innovation that creates the blueprint for the next era of supercars.”