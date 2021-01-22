After weeks of anticipation and multiple postponements, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti's Verzuz battle went down Thursday night; however, it didn't get off to the smoothest start.

The long-awaited livestream was scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, but didn't begin until about an hour later. Viewers didn't hesitate to express their frustration on social media, especially after the artists seemingly rushed through rounds in the interest of saving time. Ashanti appeared to poke fun at the delay by playing her and Ja Rule's 2001 hit "Always on Time," and telling the audience: "Just in case some of y’all were late."

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti kept pushing this versus back and have the audacity to be almost an hour late and I’m tired #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/GrrlyULJ8K — Ayanna 💕 (@yanna_jeniece) January 22, 2021

Ashanti looks like every woman waiting on her late best friend at the brunch spot. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wXZVd9WIw8 — Blue (@yourdadsfav40) January 22, 2021

Y'all wouldn't have to rush if you came ON TIME. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/57Z0k6CZWY — TwtMeme (@TwtTwtmeme) January 22, 2021

Ashanti looks like every woman waiting on her late best friend at the brunch spot. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wXZVd9WIw8 — Blue (@yourdadsfav40) January 22, 2021

How you gonna have a song called “Always On Time” and show up 55 minutes late???? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/5LXO8fOR39 — 🇻🇮🇹🇹🇻🇮 (@DuttyJermz) January 22, 2021

Us when we see Keyshia Cole show up without the gap or red and blonde hair and she had the nerve to be an 1 hr late 😂😂😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/3itnGRUqzK — Krissy 🥚 (@_krissyp) January 22, 2021

Some fans also pointed out that Cole appeared to be somewhat miffed at the beginning of the event, which, of course, set a bad tone.

Nah keyshia late and gonna come in with an attitude #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/MiGZd2zHKU — Duchess Marissa (@mjs_876) January 22, 2021

Baby, not the attitude. We was waiting on you at the DO’ #verzuz — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) January 22, 2021

I can relate to Keyshia actually cause I be showing up to work late with an attitude too. #Verzuz — jojo (@_jwigz) January 22, 2021

But thankfully for viewers, Cole appeared to be having more fun as the battle progressed, with some suspecting the shift was alcohol-induced.

whatever keyshia cole is drinking is what i’ll be on when outside opens #verzuz — nadirah (@hinadirah) January 22, 2021

Keyshia Cole drunk as hell during the VERZUZ 😂😂😂 — 💔’s (@ripdalaun__) January 22, 2021

Oh, and on top of all that, there were also some sound issues.

What in the 2006 is this sound quality... I feel like im sittin outside with an atenna radio and its busted on one side and when you walk past it, it just fades out...... #Verzuz #verzuzbattle pic.twitter.com/4woIzj5R9i — LethalGamezz (@LethalGamezz) January 22, 2021

Uhhhh yea not liking this right now the sound is off my god #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/6edCZnXxU8 — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) January 22, 2021

We can’t hear! The volume on 3 #Verzuz — whea da monay rezidezzz (@jaeeebecreating) January 22, 2021

But fans weren't left completely disappointed. Some who tuned in said they enjoyed the nostalgia factor and revisiting their favorite R&B hits from the aughts. And although they didn't end the battle with their joint track, "Woman to Woman," Cole and Ashanti gifted fans with new music before signing off.

You can read more reactions to the battle below.