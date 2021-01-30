Kelly Rowland has added to her growing family by welcoming another baby boy into the world.

Kelly took to Instagram on Saturday where she revealed that her newborn son, Noah Jon Weatherspoon, was born on Jan. 21.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!" she captioned a picture of her two sons. "We are truly grateful."

Rowland announced that she was pregnant in October 2020. Yet with all the drama that accompanied last year, she was hesitant to share the good news. Still, she was able to welcome this new blessing into her life before she turns 40 on Feb. 11.

"Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else ... and there's not much to do in the house," she said at the time to PEOPLE. "We were like, 'We'll just try for a baby, we'll see what happens because we don't know how long this is gonna last.' ... Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited."

Noah is Rowland's second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. Rowland and Weatherspoon have been married for six years and they have another son, Titan, who is 6-years-old.