After dropping the deluxe edition of his El Capo album back in November, Jim Jones has unveiled the video for "Election" featuring Juelz Santana.

The Jim Jones and WillC-directed video for the song, which also features Marc Scibilia, sees the two Dipset rappers surrounded by striking lighting and expensive cars. It's a stripped-back type of video, but it works well with the political message of the song, focusing more on the lyrics than the visuals. The release of the video follows Jones' recent collaboration with Harry Fraud and French Montana, "Bada Bing."

Jones and Montana used to have issues, but the pair were able to set aside their differences last year and start a collaborative friendship. "16 years of beefing ended up with laughs and war stories," said Montana when the two reconciled. "There's a lot of foolish beefs and foolish shootings and there's a lot going on right now with everybody cooped up in the house," added Jones.

Watch the video for "Election" above.