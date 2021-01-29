Like many of their fans, J. Prince is glad to have seen Lil Wayne and Kodak Black receive pardons from Donald Trump.

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder said just as much during a new interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday. “I’m happy for both of those brothers,” he said when asked what he thinks about them getting pardoned and supporting Trump. “I’m just a full-blown fan for homies getting out of the pigpen. … I’m not mad about that. I think more presidents need to do things like that.”

Trump granted clemency to the two rappers right before exiting office. Wayne was pardoned for pending federal weapons charges and Kodak was given commutation for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms. However, he’s still facing an outstanding first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charge for allegedly raping a woman in South Carolina.

Elsewhere in the interview, Prince discussed helping to settle a deal between Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and 1501’s Carl Crawford, saying that he’s looking forward to that being wrapped up next week and explaining Meg’s situation. “She’s still with 1501 [and] 300 [Entertainment] and Roc Nation is managing her.”

He also touched on Death Row Records cofounder Michael “Harry-O” Harris alleging that he also founded Rap-A-Lot. Prince said “never” when asked if Harris was an original founder, and that from what Prince knows, Harris started that rumor. Trump also pardoned Harris in late January.

Watch the rest of the interview at the top.