In an Instagram post announcement made alongside photography featuring her baby bump, Halsey has revealed that she's expecting her first child.

"Surprise!" she wrote in the caption. The photos were taken by 21-year-old celebrity photographer Sam Dameshek, who has worked with the likes of Miley Cryus and Shawn Mendes in the past. Alev Aydin, who Halsey has been romantically linked with since last year, has been tagged on her belly, indicating that the writer and producer is the father of her child.

Her younger brother Sevian congratulated Halsey on the announcement, expressing excitement that he'll be an uncle this year. "No matter what happens this year is already better. I'm going to be an uncle," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Halsey mentioned that she was hoping to become a mother in the future. "That's a miracle," she said. Previously, she had spoken about when she suffered a miscarriage, which she called "the most inadequate I've ever felt." When speculation over her being pregnant surfaced in late 2019, she shut down the rumors by calling it all "really inappropriate."

Halsey has been open about her struggles with reproductive health in the past, specifically with her endometriosis. With the release of her 2020 album, Manic, she opened up about how for the longest time she didn't think she could have children.

"For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it's looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different. I'm not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I'm overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I've never had a choice before."