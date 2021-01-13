Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy have a ... less than amicable relationship, to put it lightly. Things have spilled over in the past, with the latest installment of the disses appearing on Jeezy's latest album The Recession 2. During a recent interview with Vulture, Gibbs revealed that he's open to clearing the air.

"Maybe. Maybe. I don’t see it as a big deal. Ain’t nobody dying. Nobody get shot. Ain’t nobody get hurt, so it ain’t nothing like that," Gibbs said.

Prior to becoming underground royalty. Gibbs was signed to Jeezy's CTE record label. At the time of this deal, Gibbs had already gained notoriety as one of rap's hottest new artists, being named a member of XXL's 2010 Freshman class. In 2012, Gibbs announced that he was no longer part of CTE. That started his tension with Jeezy, leading to a flurry of disses and diss tracks, including Gibb's "Real."

"'Real' is one of the rudest diss tracks of our time," Gibbs said. "I was more hurt than anything. That’s what it feel like when one of your favorite rappers gets at you like that. I think that he see where I’m at now, and then he looks back at that shit, and he regrets it. I don’t say I regret nothing. But it’s better ways I could have handled things with him, maybe talked it out and communicated better. Maybe it could have worked out."

"I don’t have beef with him like other people may. I think it was just two guys who didn’t communicate correctly. He had a vision, and I had my vision, and we just couldn’t come to a common agreement," Gibbs continued. "I don’t hate the man or anything of that nature, not at all. At one point, I looked up to him. And I still respect everything that he did musically. I still listen to his music. So, like I said, man, maybe one day, who knows?"

Although Gibbs took the road less traveled, he proved to meet the high expectations set for him when Alfredo was nominated for a Grammy. This was a feat that he never expected would happen.

"Oh, man, it’s surreal. I wake up every day, and I’m like, 'What?' I got to look at it every day to believe it," Gibbs said to Vulture. "Obviously, everybody feels like they should be nominated for a Grammy for something that they do that’s received well, but I never thought that I’d actually get nominated, especially for an album like Alfredo. So, I’m grateful."