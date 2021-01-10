If a person tries to stage a coup of the American government, then that instigator shouldn't be able to have a public platform again. However, it appears Keri Hilson doesn't agree with this seemingly logical consequence.

While social media was celebrating Donald Trump's Twitter ban, Hilson took to Instagram where she questioned if it was ethical to limit the sitting president's "freedom of speech."

"A democracy must include freedom of speech," Hilson wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders...Our freedom of speech is being taken from us."

As expected, this didn't sit well with Hilson's fans and Trump's opposition. They took to social media where they ripped the singer for not taking Trump's actions into consideration or fully understanding the power the president has to communicate with the country outside of Twitter.

After Hilson's comments went viral, the singer ventured into The Shade Room's comment section to clear things up.

"For the record, I don't give a f*ck about Trump," the singer wrote. "I recognize why he was removed. It's the wider view that's scary to me." Hilson went on to explain that she has "influential" friends that might oppose the public opinion and she doesn't want them to be suspended for speaking their mind.

Along with Twitter, Trump has been banned from a host of other sites including Facebook, Google, YouTube, Shopify, and others.