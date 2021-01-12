Louisville rapper EST Gee has shared his new video for “Members Only” featuring 42 Dugg.

Directed by Diesel Films, in the visual, we see Gee and Dugg partying at a house with their crew. “When me and Dugg get together it’s magic, shit just comes together. It was only right we the shot it in Detroit,” Gee told Complex about the making of the video.

The “Members Only” piece arrives in the wake of Gee’s most recent mixtape I Still Don’t Feel Nun, which arrived in late December and, in addition to Dugg, boasted features from Jack Harlow, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, and more.

Watch the video for “Members Only” at the top.