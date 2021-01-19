Way back in March last year, when the COVID-19 lockdown was a novel excitement rather than a never-ending tedium, living legend DJ EZ set the tone for what will surely go on to be known as the era of home DJ sets with a marathon 24-hour DJ set, live-streamed from his home.

Well, here we are, almost a year later, and even though the vaccine is slowly working its way around the population, normality is still a way off. So what better time than now for a second 24-hour set from the North London selector.

Streaming live from Defected Records' new HQ in London on Saturday 23rd January from 6pm, all proceeds will be donated to mental health charity MIND. Ahead of the set this weekend, you can donate here: www.JustGiving.com/DJEZ24HourSet.

"I'm really excited to be partnering up with Defected to support a cause close to all of our hearts at a time when it's needed the most," EZ said in a statement. "As with my previous 24-hour live sets, I hope this one lifts spirits far and wide and spreads positivity to as many people as possible."

Want to know what to expect? Press play on EZ's new Relentless Records-dedicated mix below.