It seems DaBaby ended a day of shopping in handcuffs.

According to TMZ the 29-year-old rapper was arrested Thursday after leaving the Moncler store on Rodeo Drive. The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed the arrest to E! News, stating a Gucci security guard had notified police about a man who appeared to have "a handgun in his waistband" while walking down the street with a group of men. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after and surrounded DaBaby's vehicle as he was about to pull out.

The rapper and his three friends were detained as police searched the car. A handgun was reportedly found inside the vehicle and DaBaby was subsequently booked on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

"Police made contact with the group after they entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area," a spokesperson for the police department told E! News. "An investigation followed and a 9MM handgun was found in the vehicle."

Video and photos have since surfaced on social media, showing the Blame It on Baby artist being detained outside the Dolce and Gabbana store.

TMZ reports the other three men were not charged.

Stay tuned as more details become available.

The incident took place about a year after DaBaby was arrested in Miami over a money dispute with a show promoter. The rapper was was booked in Miami-Dade county jail for allegedly pouring apple juice on the promoter and stealing $80, a credit card, and an iPhone. It was later reported that DaBaby confronted the promoter because he had only received $20,000 for a gig when they had agreed to $30,000. He addressed the situation on Instagram shortly after he was released on bond.

"Please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path," DaBaby wrote on Instagram. "Don't allow yourself to be used by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win."