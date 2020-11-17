Director X is at the helm for Ariana Grande's latest video.

On Tuesday, Grande dropped off the official video for "34+35," one of the numerous peak pop moments on her lockdown instaclassic Positions. Catch the video up top via YouTube.

With Positions, the title track for which was released as a single last month, Grande bagged her fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. In a special message shared to Instagram, Grande called Positions her "favorite album yet" and thanked fans for her latest charts milestone.

'I know these things aren't very important on the grand scheme of things but when they do happen I feel it's important to express gratitude for your love and support," Grande said earlier this month, adding that the response to the new songs has made her heart "so incredibly full."

Also this month, Thundercat and Grande linked up for a performance of "Them Changes" at the virtually conducted Adult Swim Festival. In a statement, Thundercat said the performance was "part of the healing process" following the 2018 death of Mac Miller. Other appearances at the festival included J.I.D, Rico Nasty, Kaytranada, Run the Jewels, Eric Andre, and more.

At the top of the month, Complex assembled a team of writers to take on the task of ranking Grande's six full-length studio albums from worst to best. Peep the results in full right here.