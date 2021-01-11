It became painfully obvious the way Black people are treated in America when their white counterparts were able to seize the Capitol during last week's riots. This prompted 50 Cent to take a break from trolling to highlight these differences on Instagram. But, his pro-Black post was mysteriously flagged by the social media site.

"so the IG God’s don’t like my BLM post," Fif said on Sunday under a picture showing his banned post. "i don’t know why this was against any rules."

The post in question showed heavily armed National Guard members standing on the steps of a building that is supposed to be the Capitol during the largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests that were held in Washington, D.C. this summer.

The post has reappeared on 50's Instagram page but with a warning. Per the new label, Fif's post was temporarily removed because the picture lacked specific context to explain why the National Guard wasn't deployed to protect the Capitol. The independent fact checker and the USA Today also confirmed that the picture was taken on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, not the Capitol Building. Still, this doesn't fully negate 50's point of proving that Black people are immediately treated like criminals while white people—who are actively breaking the law—get the benefit of the doubt.