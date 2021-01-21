A 21 Savage feature is going to cost you more than a direct message to his manager.

On Monday, Savage's manager, Meezy, took to Twitter where he pleaded with rappers to stop asking for 21 Savage features if they aren't prepared to pay his artist's steep rate.

"Dawg a 21 Savage feature is 6 FIGURES," Meezy said. "y’all gotta stop wit da 'check ya dm bra u playin' lol naw cause when u get hit wit da ticket u ain’t built for it."

It's safe to say that 21 Savage has earned the right to request this rate. Both of Savage's studio albums have debuted top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart with his latest project, Savage Mode II, peaking at No. 1. Also, Issa Album is a platinum-selling album with Savage Mode II well on its way. Along with successful studio albums, his Savage Mode mixtape with Metro Boomin is considered a cult classic.

21 also has a Grammy for his song "A Lot" featuring J. Cole, which he won for Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

This impressive resume is only matched by his cultural presence. 21 isn't only a street legend, but he's also become a socio-political figure. From his battles with ICE to his focus on financial literacy, Savage has made a name for himself outside of music. As a result, the $100,000-plus an artist will have to pay 21 is warranted.