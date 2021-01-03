It has just been revealed that 03 Greedo has tested positive for COVID-19 while in prison, according to an announcement posted to his Instagram account on Friday.

"Please keep, 03 Greedo in your prayers," the message reads. "He just tested positive for COVID. He is doing well. Currently he is having flu like symptoms. Thank you!"

The LA rapper has been spending the last two years behind bars on a 20-year sentence on drug and firearm charges. Greedo has received heavy support from the rap community at large while he's been serving his bid with many calling his sentencing unlawful and pushing to see him released early.

Greedo is only the most recent artist who has contracted COVID-19 in the last few months. Most recently, Jeremih had a scary run-in with the virus that hospitalized him. Thankfully, he has since managed to beat it and is now on the road to recovery. When talking about the experience, Jeremih said that he learned how serious COVID was.

"What I can say is, man, it definitely is real," he told Sway in the Morning. "I didn't take it for granted. And truth be told, this was kinda like … I'm a living, walking testimony. To let y'all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half. While I was in there, you know, I don't even remember the day I went in. That's how messed up I was."

Hopefully Greedo is able to beat the virus the same way Jeremih did, but in the meantime, be sure to send some well wishes to him and his family.