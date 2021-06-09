We just got one step closer to seeing which Canadian music video will take home this year’s Prism Prize. The shortlist was released today and several of the artists still in the race for the award for best music video include TOBi, Lido Pimienta, and Haviah Mighty.

“The music videos in this year’s Prism Prize Top 10 represent the magic that can be born out of raw and vulnerable artistic collaboration,” said Louis Calabro, VP, Programming & Awards at the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and Founder of Prism Prize. “We are honoured to bring well-deserved recognition to these artists.”

Although the Grand Prize will be awarded to someone from the shortlist, all videos from the previously announced Top 20 are still eligible for the Audience Award. The public can vote for their favourite video until Wednesday, June 23, by selecting their pick at prismprize.com.

The 2021 Prism Prize winner will be revealed when the ceremony airs Monday, July 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Viewers can stream it live on PrismPrize.com, and on Prism Prize’s Twitter and YouTube channels.

Here are the remaining 2021 Prism Prize nominees:

Andy Shauf – Clove Cigarette (Directors: Colin Medley, Jared Raab & Luca Tarantini)

Clairmont The Second – DUN (Director: Clairmont The Second)

Haviah Mighty – Thirteen (Director: Theo Kapodistrias)

Lido Pimienta – Nada (feat. Li Saumet) (Director: Paz Ramirez)

Mustafa – Air Forces (Directors: Glenn Michael & Christo)

Rich Aucoin – Walls (Director: Jason Levangie)

Savannah Ré – Opia Experience (Director: Yasmin Evering-Kerr)

Sean Leon – 90 BPM (Director: Sean Leon)

TOBi – 24 (Toronto Remix) (feat. Haviah Mighty, Shad, Jazz Cartier, & Ejji Smith) (Director: Kit Weyman)

Witch Prophet – Tesfay (Director: Leah Vlemmiks)