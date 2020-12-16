Late last month, Universal Music UK announced the launch of Def Jam's UK outpost, 0207 Def Jam, helmed by the five-piece team of Alec and Alex Boateng as the label's Co-Presidents, Amy Tettey as Managing Director, Char Grant as A&R Director and Jacqueline Eyewe as the Marketing Director. The news came with the promise that they would be fostering burgeoning talent from across the country.

It was quite a moment, but it looks as if the iconic hip-hop and R&B label hadn't quite finished its announcements. Today, we can exclusively share that North London rap and grime legend Wretch 32 will be joining the 0207 Def Jam family as Creative Director. We're told that Wretch's new role will help "to shape the musical direction of the label alongside A&R Director Char Grant, and the wider A&R team."

Commenting on the news, Alec Boateng said: "Alongside being an incredible artist, we're super excited our new label will be able to tap into Wretch 32's unrivalled creative mind. I've been lucky enough to be close up and witness his ever-evolving genius many times. His creative wisdom and example has been invaluable to so many within the industry and I'm so gassed he's now officially working with us."

"Our job is to make things that have never worked, work." - co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, @RickRubin. pic.twitter.com/4mpm1QZm60 — 0207 Def Jam (@0207DefJam) November 25, 2020

Wretch 32 added: "I'm excited to make a new mark in music with a team that's reminiscent of the first label I signed with (Levels). I feel as though I'm going full circle working with Alec again and I'm just as excited to be working closely with Alex and the entire 0207 Def Jam family. I believe that when music is your calling, you have the ability to prove it in multiple arenas and now I'm looking forward to seeing projects through a different lens, creative directing and A&Ring."

Wretch 32 released Upon Reflection, his fifth studio album, in 2019.