Tyla Yaweh is closing out the year with his newest single “All the Smoke,” featuring Gunna and Wiz Khalifa.

Produced by Hitmaka, all three artist ride over the smooth beat, talking about fast cars and women. With “All the Smoke,” Yahweh is gearing up to release his debut studio album RAGER BØY, slated for release early next year.

The new track follows the Florida artist’s recent set of hit songs, including the Billboard Hot 100-charting song “Tommy Lee” with Post Malone and “Stuntin On You” with DaBaby.

Listen to “All the Smoke” below via Spotify and check out the track's lyric video up top.