Fans weathered the pandemic to see Toosii headline a concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday. Yet, their evening was cut short when the concert ended in gunfire.

Witnesses told Action News Jax's Robert Grant that thousands of mostly teenagers gathered at Sk8 City Fun Zone in the Regency Square Mall for a co-headlined concert with Toosii and YK Osiris. Multiple shots were then fired, forcing the crowd to disperse. Footage also shows people being chased in cars with weapons as they tried to run for safety.

A mother who was at the concert with her 16-year-old child described the scene as "chaos."

"Chaos. People running around everywhere," she said. "After that, the crowd dispersed. Then police came out with AR’s."

The police also reportedly tried to kick people and media out of the area, claiming the shopping center was "private property."

It's unclear what sparked the confrontation or who the assailants are, but witness Davena Davis described a "tense" situation between the security and concertgoers.

"Arguing back and forth. The climate – you could tell something was going to happen," Davis said. "They were pushing and not letting the kids in. So they were just standing out in the cold."

Currently, there are no reported injuries or property damage. However, police did find shell casings in front of a UPS Store that is located in the same complex.