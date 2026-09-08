Carl Chery
Joined August 2019 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
R&B Isn't Dead. It's Going Through an Identity Crisis.
Mislabeling has led to the perception that R&B isn’t as successful and profitable as it actually is.
Carl Chery2128 days ago
How Drake Broke the Mold of the Throne
Watch the heir to the throne. Here's how Drake changed the way we look at what's required to be the next king of rap.
Carl Chery2156 days ago
'The Formula' Is Dying: Rap Songs With R&B Hooks Are No Longer Surefire Hits
The standard formula we’ve all grown used to—the R&B-friendly rap song packaged to reach mass appeal—is nearly absent from the Hot 100 at the moment.
Carl Chery2590 days ago