TM88 and Wiz Khalifa have teamed up for their new single “So High” with Roy Woods.

While TM88 serves up a beat accented by ricocheting hi-hats and 808s, Woods adds his in his intense falsetto and Khalifa slides in with his bulletproof rhymes.

The song follows an onslaught of TM88 tracks, including “Breakin’ U Off” with Rich the Kid, Southside, Ty Dolla Sign, and 2 Chainz, and “War Stories,” featuring Calboy and Slatt Zy.

Listen to Wiz, Roy Woods, and TM88 together on “So High” at the top.