Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series has been one of the few bright spots of 2020, and there's one potential battle they still want to make happen.

In an interview with TMZ, the Verzuz creators talked about how "monumental" it was for them to get Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane, and how they're interested in making a Dr. Dre and Diddy battle happen next. When asked whether the two could get Jay-Z and Diddy, Swizz said that'd be a "slim chance." When asked about Dre and Diddy, however, Swizz added, "Now that's something different."

"I can't even say what's not gonna happen anymore," teased Swizz, who didn't want to confirm who would be matched up in the next battle. "We just let the universe naturally make things happen," he added, suggesting that it's not outside the realm of possibility. "I'm not gonna say no, I'm never going to say no anymore!" Far from a confirmation, but it's not a denial, either.

The pair's interview comes after Swizz shared the impressive viewship numbers for the Gucci and Jeezy Verzuz battle last month. He revealed the battle broke the sereis' "all-time livestream viewership record" with 9.1 million people tuning in for the showdown between the Atlanta legends. The viewership figures were so impressive, Verzuz eclipsed ratings for the VMAs, The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMAs, and the Latin Grammys, among other shows.

Recently, Swizz Beatz also hinted that Scott Storch is owed a rematch, as is Mannie Fresh because it was "an unfair Verzuz."