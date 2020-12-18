Tainy has released his newest project Club Dieciséis—which roughly translates to Club 16—a 2020 Playlist EP, with NEON16.

The 5-song EP boasts collaborations with Danileigh, Alvaro Diaz, Dylan Fuentes, Kris Floyd, Hozwal, and Feid. To accompany the EP, NEON16 will give each single the visual treatment for the next week, beginning with the Diaz and Feid-featuring song “A Mi Tambien,” which has cameos by all the collaborating artists and producers on Club Dieciséis.

The EP marks the end of a huge year for Tainy, who has held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Producers chart for 58 weeks. The Puerto Rican native also won Producer of the Year at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. His J Balvin collaboration, “Agua” from The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run soundtrack hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts, and “Un Día” with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Balvin reached No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, and Latin Pop Airplay charts.

Stream Club Dieciséis below and stay tuned for the music videos.