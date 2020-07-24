J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy have shared the new single and video for their joint offering “Un Día (One Day).”

Directed by Stilzz, the song’s music video stars Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who appears in the popular Netflix show Money Heist. The largely black-and-white visual is interspersed with shots of her and scenic clips of different cities. The song features English and Spanish lyrics, as well as production that stems from house music and Latin rhythms.

“Un Día” follows the release of Balvin’s critically acclaimed 2020 album Colores, Balvin and Bad Bunny’s joint 2019 EP Oasis, and Balvin and Tainy’s recent collaboration “Agua” from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run soundtrack. This is also the first time the three artists have worked with Lipa, who released her sophomore album Future Nostalgia in March.

"Surreal" plus an actual squeal! @DUALIPA shares her reaction to being included in this year's Shortlist. #HyundaiMercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/QEHgB8m4Is — Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 23, 2020

Watch the video for “Un Día” above.