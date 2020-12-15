Swae Lee is asking his fans for help.

On Monday, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories, where he revealed that he lost his hard drive at Los Angeles International Airport, which contains all of his music. Because the drive contains such precious material, Lee offered a $20,000 reward for anyone who can help him locate the device.

"I got 20K for anyone who found my hard drive @LAX T2 delta airlines this morning," Lee wrote to his nearly 9 million followers. "All my songs are on there."

Although he hasn't released a solo album since 2018, Swae Lee has been working on his upcoming project, Human Nature, as well as SremmLife 4 with Slim Jxmmi. But if the drive is gone for good, it could prove to be extremely detrimental for his musical output. "I GOT MY WHOLE LIFE ON THAT SHIT," he wrote in a separate tweet.

