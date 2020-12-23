Swae Lee has entered into rap music heist movie when his hard drive was stolen at Los Angeles International Airport. Yet after putting out a public plea, Swae Lee claims that his possessions are on their way back to him.

During a recent interview with GQ, Swae explains that he's found the culprit and is currently in the process of retrieving his hard drive.

"[It's] on its way back," Lee said to fans before speaking about the situation in detail. "It’s like a movie, bro. ... But I’m not really stressing. I’ve dealt with worse shit than this."

Like almost every artist, Lee's hard drive contains life-changing material for himself and associated acts. Currently, Lee is working on his upcoming solo project as well as his Rae Sremmurd album with his brother, Slim Jxmmi. This moved him to offer a $20,000 award for anyone that has his hard drive. Once the award money was issued, an Instagram account with the handle @swaeleeharddrive surfaced. Out of sheer desperation, Lee allowed the account to join his Live session.

The culprit used a voice modifier to conceal his identity. He flashed items from Lee's lost duffle including the hard drive. The suspect then told Lee that he would give the rapper back his hard drive for $150,000, a Drake verse, or a verse from him. Lee seemed reluctant at first, but now it seems like the two parties have struck a deal.

Watch Lee's full appearance on GQ's "The Drop-In" below.