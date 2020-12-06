Stunna 4 Vegas has unleashed his newest music video for “Play U Lay,” featuring Ola Runt and starring Jake Paul.

In the DaBaby-directed visual, we see Stunna and Paul working out in the gym with Paul recreating his now-infamous knockout of Nate Robinson. Adding insult to injury, Paul even sports a chain with a diamond-encrusted basketball pendant that reads Robinson.

The song is included on Stunna’s latest 13-track album Welcome to 4 Vegas, which boasts assists from DaBaby, Ola Runt, Toosii, and Murda Beatz. The Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment signee released his debut album Big 4x in 2019 and his sophomore offering Rich Youngin at the top of 2020.

Watch the video for “Play U Lay” up top.