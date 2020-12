Rowdy Rebel is free. The Brooklyn rapper, who rose to fame in 2014 along with Bobby Shmurda and the GS9 collective, was released from the Collins Correctional Facility in New York on December 15, after serving six years behind bars.

The rapper has already received an outpouring of support on social media in just 24 hours since his release. But there are still people who don’t know Rowdy’s background or affiliations in rap. Here’s everything you need to know about Rowdy Rebel.