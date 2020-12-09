For the past two years, London-based singer-songwriter Kieron McIntosh has been operating as House Of EL, a multi-faceted outlet of his that was built on years of experience as a musician, producer and songwriter for heavyweights like Chase & Status and Paloma Faith. Now with two years of his own material behind him, he today presents his latest single "Diamond Eyes".

Tenderly delivered over a bed of melancholic strings, McIntosh's vocals are sweet and soft for sure, but there's a certain pain to them too. Set to appear on his upcoming Lazarus EP, we're told this is a strong indicator of what's to come as the rest of the tracks promise explorations of race, religion and "the recognition of the strong women who raise us."

The Lazarus EP arrives this Friday, December 11.