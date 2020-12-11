New music has been a key element of the Cyberpunk 2077 rollout, including a pre-launch single from Run the Jewels titled "No Save Point."

Now, players have alerted the masses to the in-game existence of a new track from ASAP Rocky. The song doesn't have an official name, nor has its appearance in the game been publicly mentioned by Rocky aside from his announced involvement in the soundtrack late last year.

Per Game Rant, the track can be heard on 101.0 The Dirge radio in the game while driving around the dystopia-heavy Night City. At the time of this writing, an official release (aside from within the game) had not been announced for the song, which notably sees Rocky reflecting on the effect colorism had on him when he was younger:

"When I was younger, man, I wish that I was light-skinned

Now I wouldn't trade the world for my skin

I surpassed what you could do inside your lifespan

So just give me a little credit like a white man"

Rocky's most recent full-length studio album arrived back in 2018. Testing, his third catalog entry, saw the multi-hyphenate pushing even further into an experimental sound.

Surrounding the Cyberpunk 2077 news, Rocky has also been in headlines as of late due to a rumored Rihanna relationship and his AWGE creative agency's newly announced collaboration with Amina Muaddi, which launched globally on Friday.