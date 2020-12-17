After an impressive year of singles in "Different", "Who Cares" and "Keep Up", Birmingham-born rapper Mowgs is finishing off 2020 in style with a new offering entitled "That's It".

Produced by fellow 0121 native Screama (who initially made his name in the bassline scene), "That's It" sees Mowgs open up over the piano-led beat about how much his life has changed since his younger days in Erdington; nowadays—thanks to his career in music—Mowgs gets to experience the finer things in life, and he's bringing his family and friends along for the ride.

The accompanying visuals, directed by Glacier, capture Mowgs and his bros vibing out in a lavish mansion, with some added shots of the rising artist in matching swag with his daughter.

Peep the visuals for "That's It" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.