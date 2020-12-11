Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and 76ers partner Michael Rubin are teaming up again for a good cause. Together they are donating more than $2 million for scholarship funds that will send underserved students across the city to private and parochial schools.

The money will help about 1,000 pre-K, grade school, high school, and special ed students during the 2020-2021 school year. The scholarship specifically gives aid to students from poor households in Philadelphia, covering tuition as well as access to both home and school technology, such as laptops, tablets, and WiFi availability.

These scholarships will go into effect immediately, helping some families who are undoubtedly struggling during this economic crisis and global pandemic.

This isn’t the first time Meek and Michael have worked together for a social cause. The two co-founded the REFORM Alliance, an organization aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. REFORM successfully passed some probation reform legislation through the California congress earlier this year in an attempt to lower recidivism rates.

This scholarship fund announcement from Rubin and Meek comes after the Championships rapper was roasted last week for giving only $20 to kids selling water in Atlanta.