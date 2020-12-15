TMZ has learned that the LAPD have recovered the purple Aston Martin owned by Machine Gun Kelly, which had been reported stolen nearly one week ago. Officers recognized the unique car as it drove past their patrol vehicle late Sunday night. While they weren't prepared to pursue the suspect(s) behind the wheel at the moment, a sweep of the area later on led to them finding it abandoned in the driveway of a house with the engine running.

The car has been impounded and appears to be in good condition.

TMZ notes that MGK and girlfriend Megan Fox were first spotted inside this same Aston Martin in May. The photos of the two led to her estranged husband Brian Austin Green revealing that he and Fox had decided to go their separate ways after 10 years on-again, off-again. They have three children together.

Fox and MGK met on the set of the upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. In a profile for Nylon, the actress spoke about the thoughts that ran through her mind when they locked eyes for the first time while working on Switchgrass. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she said. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was fucked."

Jeff Lewis, of the Bravo series Flipping Out, was the one who revealed that Machine Gun Kelly's Aston Martin had been stolen. Lewis said on his podcast that he was approached by the person who now owns his home in Los Angeles, and also happens to be MGK's neighbor, about the security cameras positioned around the residence, and whether they were able to capture MGK's driveway when the theft occurred.