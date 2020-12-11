After Jay Worthy dropped his collaborative EP with Shlohmo this year, the rapper has teamed-up with producer Sean House again for a new LNDN DRGS project.

Entitled Burnout 4, the new project features appearances from Michael Christmas, Smoke DZA, Chuck Inglish, Stalley, Boldy James, ElCamino, Serv-On, Wacko, and Larry June.

To coincide with the release of the record, the duo also dropped the video for the Larry June collab "Always."

"This video is special to me cause it was shot in the south Bronx the Mecca of this rap shit where it all started brought me back to the days of wild style and style wars," said Jay Worthy of the new video. "Being from the west coast this shit seemed so foreign like one day we gonna go to New York but now we here and fully tapped in street legend shit."