Lil Baby's list of 2020 accolades keeps on growing.

Over the past nine months, the critically acclaimed rapper has garnered over 4 billion streams, topped multiple Billboard charts, locked down big-name collaborations, and received a number of honors, including the title of Vevo's Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of the year. However, one of his most impressive achievements was confirmed Friday, when it was announced that his sophomore album, My Turn, is now double platinum, making him the first and only artist to reach the milestone in 2020.

My Turn debuted back in February and marked Lil Baby's first No. 1 album, moving nearly 200,000 units within its first week. The rapper released the project's deluxe version about two months later, which propelled him back to the top of the charts.

"Numbers ain’t really that important," he told Billboard back in March. "They are when you go No. 1... but, for the most part, don’t try to think about the numbers. Just try to go as hard as you can go."

In celebration of My Turn's double platinum certification, Lil Baby gifted fans with the official video for "Forget That," a standout My Turn track featuring 4PF artist Rylo Rodriguez.

You can check out the visual, helmed by Director Cricket, below.