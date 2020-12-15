Kid Cudi has returned with a video for his Man on the Moon III: The Chosen track "Heaven On Earth."

The short film, which was directed by Nabil and runs for a little over 5 minutes, is part of YouTube Music's Artist Spotlight Stories series. Cudi previously released an entry in the series featuring his MOTMIII track "She Knows This." Both short films feature clips from the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness with Will and Jaden Smith.

Check out "Heaven On Earth - The Rager, The Menace Part 2" up top and watch "She Knows This - The Rager, The Menace Part 1" below.

In other news, Cudi will be featured on Playboi Carti's upcoming Whole Lotta Red album. Carti announced the collab on IG, writing, "i fL3w 2 bro ! toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit . HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM . L0v3 hiM . W3 ALL do ."

Man on the Moon III: The Chosen is projected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 150-175K album-equivalent units. The album, Cudi's seventh, boasted features from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, and Trippie Redd.

While speaking with Tenet star John David Washington for Wonderland, Cudi called Man on the Moon III the "most important album of my career thus far." He added, "It's 10 years of anticipation for this album. If this album fails, if this sucks, I'm over! I'm gonna go live on an island somewhere…"

Looks like it's more than safe to say that Cudi's not going to that island.