After Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot charts, right behind Taylor Swift’s latest album Evermore, it has just been revealed that Cudi actually broke a Billboard record with one of his songs entering the Hot 100 song charts.

Billboard points out that with Cudi's track "Beautiful Trip" rounding out the Hot 100 song's list at No. 100, it has now become the shortest song to ever enter the chart rankings. At only 37 seconds long, the song is accompanied by nine other tracks off Man on the Moon III: The Chosen to be included on the Hot 100 list. The highest-charting song from the album currently is "Tequila Shots" which sits at No. 41.

The record for the shortest song to ever make Billboards Hot 100 was previously held by Piko-Taro's "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)" which was 45 seconds long and reached the 77th spot at its peak in October of 2016. Ironically, Cudi breaks this record at the same time a year ago Lil Nas X broke the record for the shortest song to ever sit at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus that had a 1 minute, 53 seconds run time.

Cudi’s third iteration of the Man on the Moon trilogy earned 144,000 equivalent album units, with 15,000 from album sales and 127,000 from streaming.