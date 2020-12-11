Rapper Kembe X is keeping his hot streak of 2020 singles going with "Too Bad," a smooth collaboration with Guapdad 4000.

"Too Bad" sees the two rappers make for a compelling duo, going back-and-forth over a stripped-back beat. Before dropping "Too Bad," Kembe had dropped a number of singles that have showcased his talents. He collaborated with Denzel Curry for "Scared" back in October, and he followed it up with "Back At It" featuring Ab-Soul and ICECOLDBISHOP last month. It's unclear if the tracks are taken from any future project or not, but it is worth mentioning the simple cover art for each of the songs is very similar.

In fact, his Instagram account is currently just the three single covers, potentially hinting that they could be leading towards something more substantial in the near future.

Guapdad, meanwhile, delivered his Moonlight Sonata-sampling track "Alpha" recently, following it up with a Bfb Da Packman remix this week.

Listen to "Too Bad" above.