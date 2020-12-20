JT and Asian Doll aren't seeing eye to eye after recently trading words with one another on social media.

On Sunday, Asian Doll addressed JT on Twitter after fans suspected the City Girls rapper had taken shots at Asian Doll in a series of since-deleted messages. Seemingly, the two rappers got into it after Asian Doll went on Instagram Live on Saturday to talk about being removed from Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News album cut “Do It on the Tip,” featuring City Girls. Asian Doll also played her verse from the song during the IG session.

Regardless of what happened with the track, Asian Doll also said that she and Meg are still cool in a now-deleted tweet: “Me & Megan still friends idgaf about no song I did in my sleep.”

But it looks like JT took issue with Asian's use of the word "friend" and, as pointed out by fans, appeared to subtweet the Dallas rapper with, “A real friend is something you bitches really don’t know nothing about!”

JT continued, “I been doing good but ima bout to start laying y’all attention seeking hoes out & I’m coming with facts!!!!! Sympathetic ass hoes are really starting to grind my gears! Fr!”

“Like if you know it’s gone draw attention & cause commotion … why speak on it? Mind you lying! But go off!”

Asian Doll still wasn't aware that JT was addressing her, tweeting, “If Jt ain’t say my name then she wasn’t talking to me stop being messy cause what I said was between me & Megan !”

In another series of deleted tweets, Asian Doll revealed that the situation was making her “sad” and that it was “getting out of hand.”

Afterward, on Sunday, JT fired directly at Asian Doll, who tweeted, “Glad I BEEN pretty my WHOLE LIFE.” JT responded, “Get a pretty hit record hoe, buoy got the right one!” also saying the Dallas rapper was looking for “drama.”

Asian Doll quickly came for the City Girl rapper with a vengeance: “Bitch you literally beefing with yourself @ThegirlJT you use to sing all my song JT since 2016... idk why you so mad & fasho we can meet up ANYWHERE & REALLY FIGHT I’m ready WHENEVER YOU ARE”

Asian Doll’s jabs at JT included her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, the fact that JT was a fan of Asian Doll’s way back in the day, and more. Asian Doll also said she’s prepared to fight JT. Yung Miami then got into the mix, saying that Uzi “be in JT p*ssy like a tampon,” in response to Asian Doll saying JT is “almost 30 chasing Uzi.”

The only tweet that remains of JT addressing the feud was in response to Yung Miami.

Meg also responded to the situation in a number of tweets that have since been deleted. “I hate that all of this is getting so blown out of proportion. It was never as deep as the comments made it seem.” Additionally, she addressed Asian Doll, stating that she “blows shit out of proportion” because she’s a “fucking hot head,” and called the situation “dumb.”