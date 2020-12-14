You have to hand it to Jammer: 2020 has been a huge year for him, creatively.

Although he's never been one to blend in with the crowd, recent drops like the Distant Drip EP have seen Jahmek Power at his most adventurous and progressive—as he continues to draw on trap, rap, R&B and more—and his new project, Natural Selection, takes that even further.

Not only that, but it's also testament to the grime legend's pulling power that he's been able to pull together such an impressive cast of features. Wiley, Jme, D Double E, SBK, Rinsa, Tyrell Trey, Biggaman, Jodie Bea and Jude The Obscure all rise to the occasion, joining Jammer for one of his most eclectic and forward-moving projects to date.

Finally I’m proud to announce I’m dropping my brand new album #NaturalSelection December 11th 2020

I’ll be dropping tracklist soon!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vfKMBkoaG0 — Jammer (@jammerbbk) November 27, 2020

Stream Natural Selection in full below, and get your Jammer merch here.