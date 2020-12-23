Nipsey Hussle's life was tragically cut short. Yet, before his death, he was able to record some loose verses that were given to his close friend and collaborator, J Stone.

On Wednesday, J Stone released his latest project, The Definition of Pain. The tape features guest appearances from Dave East, Dom Kennedy, T-Pain, and others. It also boasts two posthumous verses from the great Neighborhood Nip himself. Hussle's first feature comes on the track, "LeBron James."



"Balling before my face was in The Source/I did my dirt, I had my reasons I was poor," Nip raps on "LeBron James" while Dom delivers the chorus. "I made a gang of loot, but I ain't make enough/You ask her who she fuck she gon' say it's us."

Hussle's second feature is on the song "Started Wit Nothin'" with T.I. For this track, Hussle boasts about his success in a braggadocious but still introspective way.



"Dropped out the 10th grade, nigga/Rolex is my wave, nigga/Got Malcolm X on my chain, nigga," Nipsey spits. "Tony Montana my Cuban, or better yet Eric Wright/My nigga we ruthless."

These appearances follow the news that Nipsey's classic mixtape, The Marathon, will be revived to be turned into a visual album. The move will mark the project's 10-year anniversary.

"Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon. A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons," The Marathon Clothing group explained in an Instagram post. "It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission, and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do."

J Stone also paid tribute to Nip on "The Marathon Continues" off The Definition of Loyalty.