Unfortunately, Nipsey Hussle's Grammy-nominated debut album was the last project he created while he was alive. Yet, Nipsey's close friend and collaborator, J Stone, assured his fans that the follow up to Victory Lap is in the works.

During an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, J Stone explains that there are a lot of Nipsey verses floating around various studios despite the patience he put into crafting albums.

"It's so much music this nigga done did, bro. Like you wouldn't even imagine, bro," J Stone said at the clip's two-minute mark. "There's shit I haven't even heard when I thought I heard everything." J Stone went on to say that these verses can be compiled to create a proper posthumous album for Nipsey Hussle fans.

"It's definitely going to be another Nip album," he continued. "But, it's All Money In so we ain't going to put out nothing Micky. ... Rest in peace to [Pop Smoke]. I feel like if they would've held on to his music more and put it out the right way, it would've been received differently. But, the music was still good and we needed it at that time."

Nipsey Hussle makes two posthumous appearances on J Stone's new album, The Definition of Pain. Nip also earned a Grammy nomination for his verse on Big Sean's "Deep Reverence" which was a verse recorded by Hit-Boy and Nipsey before the rapper's untimely demise.

Watch the full clip of J Stone's comments above.